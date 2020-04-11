Fort Payne church expecting a “full house” for a picture-perfect Easter service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. —The pews inside First Baptist Church in Fort Payne will be packed on Easter with everyone in their Sunday best. You might be asking yourself, “how?”

For Pastor Marshall Henderson, it was a ‘picture-perfect’ surprise.

On Easter, the light shining through the church’s stained glass windows won’t cast on churchgoers, but their church directory photographs.

Music minister Roger Walworth, his wife Myla, and friend Cindy Lowe thought of the idea after noticing how lonely the sanctuary looked on weekly service recordings. They had the directory photos of more than 250 families printed and positioned on each pew.

“For us, it’s odd to lead a worship service with no congregants,” said Pastor Henderson. “It’s odd to think about church without a church actually gathered and so, this was their answer to that loneliness is to fill the pews with our church members.”

The trio had a keen eye for detail, placing photos of members on the same pews in which they would normally sit.

“Because we are a Baptist church and everybody has their spot and their pew,” said Henderson jokingly.

With a little church humor, Henderson remains in good spirits through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard to imagine not being together on Easter but we will have a "full house" and we will be here together, and of course, we’re all together in spirit as well,” he said.

Henderson said he will leave the photos up through this period of social distancing until the day the congregation can once again fellowship in person.

Jokingly, Henderson said whenever on-site services resume, he will have the members remove their photos themselves to know who wasn’t attending based on the photos left behind.

For anyone looking for an online Easter service, connect with First Baptist on their website or Vimeo.