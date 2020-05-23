Florence teacher surprised with parade from students and family

FLORENCE, Ala. — There were plenty of cheers and honks in one Florence neighborhood—all in support of Forest Hills Elementary kindergarten teacher Meredith Nicholson.

She said her husband, Hunter, told her they needed to go to Target but when they walked outside, she was surprised with a parade thrown by her parents and all the students in her class. Dozens of decorated vehicles drove down the street with many of her students holding out signs and posters.

“It was amazing,” said Nicholson. “It’s hard to adequately put into words the relationship between a teacher and the student. You share space, knowledge, ideas, hopes, disappointments, I mean, you really kind of become a family.”

Mrs. Nicholson said it was heartbreaking for the school year to end so abruptly but she’s blessed that she works for a school and system that were able to prepare the teachers for the transition to online learning.