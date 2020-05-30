Florence High School teachers place yard signs on school lawn with photos of every senior

FLORENCE Ala. — Faculty and staff at Florence High School wanted to give the seniors one last opportunity to be on campus before graduation.

The school had yard signs printed for every senior with their professional senior portrait along with the message, “Congratulations Florence High School Class of 2020.” A group of teachers spent about an hour and a half putting those signs together and placing them along the lawn in front of the school.

“Based on the honking of the horns that we heard as we were putting these things out and the number of seniors that I’ve seen up here taking pictures in front of the school with their caps and gowns since we’ve issued those out, I think this is going to be something that’s really special for them to come by and be able to see themselves congregated together, even though it’s just in pictures, but to be able to come together and see these pictures out here, I think they’ll be real proud to be able to see this,” said Florence High School Principal Roderick Sheppard.

Florence High School had a virtual graduation on May 22 and will have an in-person ceremony on June 12 at Braly Stadium.