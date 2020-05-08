Florence church member surprises pastor with photos of congregation throughout empty sanctuary

FLORENCE, Ala. — As a Florence church continues to live stream services, one member wanted to surprise the pastor who said the sanctuary was feeling a little lonely.

Tammy Hendrix is the administrative assistant at First Christian Church on Wood Avenue. She says Pastor Sylvia Hamlin had mentioned missing the congregation’s faces on Sundays. Inspired by another church, Hendrix spent hours finding photos of church members, printing them out, and taping them to pews all throughout the sanctuary.

“I just wanted her to be able to look out and see the faces that couldn’t be here with her,” said Hendrix. “A lot of them are able to watch through the live stream service some are not. We just miss that togetherness.”

Hendrix says Pastor Hamlin was brought to tears by the surprise. The photos will stay up until in-person services resume.