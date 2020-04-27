Florence athletic director hand-delivers awards to students after awards banquet is canceled

FLORENCE, Ala. — The campus of Saint Joseph Catholic School in Florence remains quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students spend their days at home learning virtually and school athletics were canceled altogether.

“I think when it first started, we were kind of surprised,” said Amy Tays, director of athletics. “We were in the end of our tennis season here for the school sport and so it was cut short due to the restrictions.”

Tays said many students were devastated because they were unable to be with their teams and practice.

With public gatherings canceled to prevent the virus from spreading, that meant there would be no annual sports awards banquet for student-athletes. Tays decided to get creative.

“Especially for our 8th graders, they graduate this year. So thinking of them and how special it was and not having a sports banquet, I thought the perfect way would be a curbside delivery,” Tays said.

On Wednesday afternoon, with trophies in tow, Tays went from home to home, hand-delivering awards to every student-athlete. She spent the afternoon and evening delivering the awards, not finishing until after 10 p.m.

“The main goal that I thought in all of this was not the distance that I had to drive, or not the distance that we thought where all the kids lived, but a goal to put a smile on our student’s faces,” Tays said.

It’s an act of kindness the Saint Joseph students will likely never forget.