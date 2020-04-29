Florence artist uses talents to spread message of positivity

FLORENCE, Ala. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Florence artist Helen Allman wanted to do something to encourage people in her community. So, she decided to use her talents to do what she does best.

Drivers on Royal Avenue can spot her artwork featuring Rosie the Riveter wearing a face mask. On it, Allman wrote that she’s praying for everyone’s health and strength.

“I’m doing what I can in my little corner of the world,” said Allman. “I know that a lot of people are afraid of what’s going on and we just need to pray and stick together and just know that we’re going to make it through.”

Allman said she’s also been handing out face masks to those in need and offering online art classes for those stuck at home.

If you’d like to participate in those classes, you can connect with Helen on Facebook or her website. You can also call her at (256) 206-2486.