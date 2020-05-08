Decatur-Athens Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter provide meals to frontline workers

Bro. Brandon Willis, Bro. Angelo Coleman, Dr. Lydell Collier & Bro. Robert Leonard provide meals to frontline workers. Courtesy: Decatur – Athens Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Bro. Brandon Willis, Bro. Angelo Coleman, Dr. Lydell Collier & Bro. Robert Leonard provide meals to frontline workers. Courtesy: Decatur – Athens Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

In an effort to thank frontline workers in the area, the Decatur – Athens Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. surprised several with lunch Thursday.

Members provided thank you meals to pharmacy staff and VA Police at the Huntsville VA Clinic.

“This was just a small token of appreciation to the frontline healthcare workers and police who are out there everyday serving and providing continuous care to our country’s Veterans,” the chapter said in a Facebook post.

MOD Pizza helps provide meals to frontline workers. Courtesy: The Decatur – Athens Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Members thanked MOD Pizza for their help providing the meals.