Community members organize “Park and Pray” event for employees of Helen Keller Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Park and Pray events have taken place at hospitals across north Alabama including Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.

Several dozen people drove out to the Wellcare Center at Helen Keller hospital to show their support for hospital workers who have been giving it their all during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday’s event was planned by members of the community who wanted to show their support. Vehicles lined the parking lot with lights flashing and horns honking. First responders from Sheffield and Tuscumbia were in attendance as well flashing their lights and sounding their sirens. To keep everyone safe and in their cars, Christian radio station 91.3 The Fix broadcasted the event. Area mayors and spiritual leaders led prayer through that broadcast.

Hospital employees stepped outside and lined the sidewalk holding posters with messages of love and thanks directed toward the prayer warriors in attendance.

The hospital’s president, Kyle Buchanan, spoke on how thankful he is for this community. “We’re overwhelmed by the amount of support provided by our community during this very critical time,” said Buchanan. “We have received prayers, water, masks from members of our community that just poured in; we didn’t solicit any of that, folks just stepped up to help.”

For anyone who would like to continue supporting the employees at Helen Keller, they are still accepting donations of water, face masks, and more. To arrange a donation, you’re asked to contact Lindsey Hudson with Working Fit at (256) 386-4765 or email working.fit@helenkeller.com. For questions about tax deductibility, contact Pam Fleming at (256) 386-4765 or email pam.fleming@helenkeller.com.