Community holds birthday parade for Limestone County teenager

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Due to COVID-19, people are getting creative when it comes to celebrating special occasions.

Dakota Eldredge recently celebrated turning 16 and is unable to get his driver’s license due to examiners’ offices being closed to the public to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Eldredge instead spent his special day at home with family members. Dakota’s mom put out a message on social media inviting everyone to Dakota’s birthday parade.

Late in the afternoon, the parade started and Dakota was speechless when he saw family and friends drive down the road. Some friends even threw him cards and gifts.

“I had no clue what you [his mom] was planning for me and the fact that complete strangers from the community showed up to celebrate gives me hope! There are still good people left in the world,” said Eldredge.

Dakota said this is one of his most memorable birthdays. He plans to go get his driver’s license in the near future.







Dakota Eldredge pauses for a photo after his birthday parade on Copeland Road in Limestone County. Photo: Blake Williams/WHNT News 19 Photos: Blake Williams/WHNT News 19

