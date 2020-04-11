Town Creek community throws birthday parade for tornado survivor

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

Town Creek community holds birthday parade for Landen Godsey. Courtesy: Cheay Godsey

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Community members in Town Creek came together Saturday to celebrate a young boy after an especially difficult time in his life.

Landen Godsey was critically injured after an EF-2 tornado hit his family home in Town Creek on December 16, 2019. Landen’s parents, Chase and Keisha Godsey, were killed in the tornado.

Landen was treated at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for his injuries, including head trauma.

Family and loved ones threw Landen a parade for his 9th birthday, complete with signs, banners and balloons. Landen has the same birthday as his dad.

In a Facebook post, Landen’s aunt, Cheay Godsey, said, “Birthday parade for Landen was a success! Everything else may be canceled, but God’s grace is not. Thank you for the love and support of Landen as he celebrates his first birthday without his parents. If you don’t know his story, follow the ‘Pray for Landen page’. We love you big man & we are so proud of you!”