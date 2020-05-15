Boaz City Schools lights up football stadium for 2020 graduates

Bright Spot

BOAZ, Ala. – Thursday night, the Boaz High School football stadium was lit up in honor of this year’s graduates.

Originally, graduation was supposed to be held Thursday night.

The school posted several photos of the tribute on their Facebook page.

