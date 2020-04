ATHENS, Ala. – Members of the Athens Ladies Civitan Club decided to surprise one of their own Saturday.

The ladies celebrated Joanne Thornock’s last chemotherapy treatment in Huntsville with a parade.

More than 20 vehicles lined up outside Joanne’s home, some with balloons and signs.

In a post on their Facebook page, the club said it was great to see Joanne’s smiling face with her husband on their porch. The club added Joanne will undergo testing in the coming weeks.