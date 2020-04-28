Athens-Limestone Hospital employee discharged after recovering from COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. – One battle against COVID-19 got personal for healthcare workers in Limestone County after one of their own contracted the virus.

Renee McGill, nursing house supervisor, has worked at Athens-Limestone Hospital for over 30 years.

McGill contracted symptoms of COVID-19 one day after work and the next day she went to the Fever & Flu Clinic to get tested. She tested positive for the flu and COVID-19. McGill spent more than three weeks in the hospital. She doesn’t remember much about the stay but is extremely grateful for the entire hospital staff.

WHNT News 19 had the opportunity to speak to two nurses who work alongside McGill who had the chance to take care of her during her battle with COVID-19.

“It is just a miracle she walked out of here today,” said Donna Abernathy, RN. “She is a part of our family and it was personal for us that Renee did well.”

“When she came into the hospital, she was so sick and the thought of her walking out like she did today was just not in our thoughts at that moment,” stated Brenda Elmore, RN. “Just to see her walk out today was absolutely a blessing.”

Donna Abernathy, RN (Left) and Brenda Elmore, RN (Right) speak to media after Renee McGill was discharged from Athens-Limestone Hospital. Photo: WHNT News 19

Facebook Live of the discharge. McGill can be seen coming out of the hospital around the 8:10 mark in the video.