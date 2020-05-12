Air Force shows support for medical workers and first responders across Alabama with flyover

FLORENCE, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, service members of the United States Air Force took to the skies to show their appreciation for medical workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing began their ten-city flight in Montgomery just after 11 a.m. They then flew over Tuscaloosa and made it to the Shoals just after 12 p.m. There, they flew over Shoals Hospital in Muscle Shoals and North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

“It was a real thrill for me,” said Cheryl Lee, Human Resources Director at North Alabama Medical Center. “My dad was an Air Force pilot and he flew jets so when I was a little kid, we’ve seen a lot and it’s been a long time and we’re just really proud of all of our employees and everybody coming to work through all these kind of strange times.”

After leaving the Shoals, they flew over Decatur and Huntsville before continuing south to Birmingham, Auburn, Troy, and Selma.