HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Outdoor entertainment is hard to come by in this time of social distancing, but a local retirement community is bringing something unique to its residents twice a week.

Local bagpiper Roque Haines is playing bagpipes twice a week at Redstone Village.

Haines, a mechanical engineer who also is a pipe major for the Huntsville Fire Department, is walking around the community walls every Wednesday and Friday evening and playing songs for the residents inside.