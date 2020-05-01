Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama launch homework help hotline for kids and parents





Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama provide assistance through new homework hotline. Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama have launched a new virtual tool for children and parents to use while learning remotely.

Students K-12 can receive help over the phone and online with classwork through the organization’s Homework Help Hotline. Kids, parents and guardians are encouraged to call 256-212-0027 or visit their website to receive homework assistance. Bilingual support is available.

“It’s tough on parents, kids and teachers right now. Everyone is doing what they can,” said Angela O’Neil STEM Director for the BGCNAL in a news release. “Helping youth complete their school work has always been a critical part of our education programs when the Clubs were open. Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, every day, thousands of kids would gather during Power Hour at their local Clubs to work on school work before other activities began, where they got one-on-one assistance from trained staff and volunteers they trust. That need for encouragement, structure, and guidance hasn’t gone away because school is closed. It’s actually increased.”

The hotline is just one of the virtual tools the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama has developed to help community members.

“We’re also creating a Virtual Club Experience at BGCNAL Online, with video conferencing, tutoring opportunities, online classes, and resources,” said O’Neil. “And providing remote wi-fi access at some of its clubs for those who don’t have internet services.”

Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama

According to a news release, the organization has worked to provide meals to area youth, serving 23,705 meals in March alone. Club staff with their early learning literacy program, Future Forward, have also delivered books during this time.

Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama

“Our role has shifted, but our mission is always about the kids, and for many, the Club is the only place they felt safe and supported. We want to make sure that they still have a place to go to connect with the people they can trust even when we can’t see each other face to face,” said Patrick Wynn, BGCNAL CEO in a news release.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama is a nonprofit and due to losses to program service revenue, state child care reimbursement funding, and cancellation of fundraising events, the organization says it needs the community’s support more than ever. To donate to the organization, click here.