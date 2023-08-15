HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama unveiled a new program that will help educate kids in the STEM field on Tuesday.

The new program includes a curriculum designed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in partnership with Raytheon for youth from ages nine to 13.

It is meant to address early education STEM needs in local communities while focusing on “DIY” elements that, “emphasize accessibility by using everyday objects such as cups, water, and wire to encourage curiosity-driven exploration, problem-solving in STEM, and social-emotional skill building.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama says there is no better place for students to get a head start in the field than in the Rocket City.

“For us, having STEM labs in all of our clubs, we want our kids to be viable candidates for the careers that they have in their own backyard. And so our kids get firsthand exposure to STEM education,” Patrick Wynn, the President of the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, said.

United States’ 13-year-olds recently showed the largest declines ever recorded on the National Assessment of Educational Progress long-term trend assessment in mathematics, and the scores for the lowest-performing students are the same as in 1978 in mathematics and lower than in 1971 in reading.

This means the unveiling of this STEM curriculum is coming at a critical time, according to the Boys & Girls Club.

The curriculum will be rolled out across the country by the end of the year – reaching over 5,000 clubs and 3.7 million kids.