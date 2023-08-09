HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Aerospace company Boeing and Still Serving Veterans announced an extended partnership on Wednesday at the Space and Missile Defense (SMD) Symposium.

The SMD Symposium is the leading educational, professional development, networking event in the space and missile defense community, according to the event’s website. It is being held at the Von Braun Center (VBC) in Huntsville this week.

The partnership is aimed at helping more veterans transition from active duty to civilian life by increasing their access to career and development resources, including resume support, interview skills and assistance with job searches.

During the announcement, Boeing presented the non-profit with a $50,000 check to go towards the extended partnership.

You can read more about Still Serving Veterans and their initiatives on their website.