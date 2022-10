BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) – The Boaz High School marching band will perform in Normandy, France in June of 2024.

The band will be featured in the festivities and parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

D-Day commemorates the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944, when more than 13,000 allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Nazi-occupied Normandy.