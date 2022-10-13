(WHNT) – Starting Thursday, ice cream lovers can find one of Blue Bell’s “most-beloved” holiday flavors at the grocery store!

Christmas Cookies is a combination of all the classic cookie flavors — chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar — in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

This release comes one week after the creamery rereleased its other holiday flavors: Peppermint Bark, Eggnog and Peppermint.

Beginning Oct. 13, you can find Christmas Cookies in a half-gallon size while supplies last.