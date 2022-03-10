BRENHAM, Texas (WHNT) – Blue Bell Creameries released ‘Peachy Peach’ ice cream to stores Thursday.

‘Peachy Peach’ is peach-flavored ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.

The flavor is the perfect springtime treat whether enjoyed in a cone or a bowl, but it also makes

a tasty milkshake. Peachy Peach is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor,” Carl

Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell said in a statement. “We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the 3-gallon size that you see at parlors. It has never been available for purchase in grocery stores. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”

For those who love ice cream that contains fruit, Blue Bell offers several more flavors including Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream and Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores

visit their website.