HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Blue Bell wants to celebrate National Ice Cream Month with you! They introduced their new flavor, Oatmeal Cream Pie.

Oatmeal Cream Pie is an oatmeal flavored ice cream with brown sugar and soft oatmeal cookies mixed in and finished off with a swirl of vanilla icing.

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice

cream,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

Blue Bell’s just released a new flavor at the end of June: Strawberry Lemonade.

“We are excited to have two new flavors in stores this month,” Lawhorn said. “Over the years

we have introduced many innovative flavors that have become fan-favorites, like Moo-llennium Crunch,

Bride’s Cake and Cookie Two Step. The delicious combinations are endless!”

Oatmeal Cream Pie is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last. You can find a complete list of products on their website.