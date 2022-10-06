HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Blue Bell is getting its customers ready for the holidays! Starting Thursday, you can find three limited flavors in stores.

Peppermint Bark is a mint-flavored ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and peppermint bark pieces.

Eggnog is an eggnog-flavored french ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped cream swirl.

Peppermint is a peppermint-flavored ice cream sprinkled with pieces of peppermint candies.

Courtesy, Blue Bell Creameries

Each flavor is available in a half gallon, and Peppermint Bark was also released in a pint size. These holiday staples are available for a limited time!