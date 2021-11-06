Blood supply at lowest levels in more than a decade, here’s where you can donate

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortages continue.

Thousands have answered the call, but additional donors are still needed as the holiday season approaches.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.

The Red Cross is even offering incentives to those who donate through November 12. They are offering a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime. Those who donate through November 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Here are some blood drives going on around Madison and Limestone Counties:

ATHENS

November 10 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Athens Limestone Visitors Center at 100 N Beaty Street

HARVEST

November 8 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Capshaw Baptist Church, Limestone County at 14944 Dupree Worthey Road

HUNTSVILLE

November 6 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 7 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 8 | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 9 | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 10 | 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 12 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 13 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 14 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 15 | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 16 | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 17 | 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 19 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 20 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 21 | 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 22 | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

November 23 | 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. | Huntsville Blood Donation Center at 1015 Airport Road SW

Don’t see a location near you? Click here to find a blood drive near you.

Donors need to bring their blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification and present them at check-in.

You can save time by completing a RapidPass which is a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation. To complete the RapidPass, visit the Red Cross website or use the Red Cross Donor App.