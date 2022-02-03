HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — While we celebrate Black History Month, it’s important to underline that there is still room for vast improvements as it pertains to Black bodies. Some Black Alabamians still fight for equal access to health care.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty has worked and continues to work to build trust in the communities without equal health care access.

Doughty joined the Huntsville Hospital team as a nightshift ICU nurse after he graduated college. He worked his way through the ranks and is now Huntsville Hospital’s first Black president.

Doughty came into his role at a time when COVID-19 cases were on the rise, and the virus ravished Black and Brown communities in Alabama.

“We all know Alabama is on the bottom of the list when it comes to healthcare disparities,” Doughty said. “And there are many ways to define it. You look at rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, access to healthcare, affordability. We know that people in the brown community sometimes live in multigenerational homes. We know that when it comes to COVID-19 they didn’t get furloughed home.”

Doughty said with many Black Alabamians being dubbed “essential workers,” they were at the greatest risk for contracting the virus and getting severely ill.

Healthcare and science efforts haven’t always been on the right side of history when it comes to Black bodies.

“Tuskegee Experiment, it started in 1932 and we’ve all heard about it. The Tuskegee experiment. It didn’t end until 40 years later, in 1972,” Doughty said.

During this period, hundreds of Black men in the Alabama community of Tuskegee were injected with Syphilis and left untreated so that scientists with the U.S. government could study the effects of the disease.

“Most Alabamians of color, I know people in my family, they know people or they know people’s friends, cousins that were in that experiment,” Doughty told News 19.

Then fast forward just a few decades.

“You lay on top of that just the leeriness of the government saying here’s something for you,” Doughty said about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“So rightly so, there’s some apprehension,” Doughty said.

With time, knowledge and community action, that reluctance lessened, he said.

“We met with our pastors, definitely North Huntsville, and Triana and other locations to partner with them,” Doughty said. “We know most times people of color like to go places where they feel most comfortable. And a lot of times those are churches or community centers.”

That direct outreach, under the direction of Doughty, contributed to a vaccination increase in Black people across the state.

“The latest numbers I saw African Americans were about 60% with both their doses or their serial doses done in our state. Which is a pretty good number considering Alabama and the stigma that we have with health care,” Doughty said.

However, the fight for equal health care and representation in health care continues.

“We’re in a state where racism was once very prevalent, and we’re still in the South so things are still there,” Doughty said.

Doughty said there’s an active effort to improve healthcare accessibility and comfortability in the Huntsville Hospital primary care network, “We’re making sure that people feel welcome when they come here.”