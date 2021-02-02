‘Honoring Black History: Still We Rise’ Feb. 3 on News 19

(WHNT) – In honor of Black History Month, News 19 will air a special program to showcase black leaders who are an inspiration to others and recognize the contributions of African Americans.

The special program, Honoring Black History: Still We Rise, will air on Wednesday, February 3rd at 6:30 PM on News 19.

News 19’s Shevaun Bryan will highlight black leaders who broke barriers and contribute to making our country better, as well as institutions that work to close opportunity gaps for people of color.