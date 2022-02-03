HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Jerome Wallace is a big advocate for mental health and is encouraging more people of color to seek help. He believes mental issues in his community are deep-rooted.

“We give ourselves a name. So it’s time to break the chain. What better person to change that than our own selves.”

Wallace says it’s more important now than ever, with almost daily reminders of racial injustice and the many Black families that have been hit hard by COVID-19. Wallace has been going to mental health counseling for years after he lost his mother to a violent death at the hands of his stepfather when he was just 16 old.

“I was there when it happened,” Wallace recalled. “It wasn’t one of those incidents where you get the phone call and they say that your mom has been killed. I was actually by her side. My stepfather, he tried to kill me as well.”

Wallace says he was never guided to seek mental counseling. It caused instability in his life and prison time. His plight prompted him to create his own organization – The Angela Claxton Foundation. The organization focuses on promoting healing in the Black community through mental health services and events.

“Seeing that and witnessing that, I am here to help others so now my therapy is helping others,” said Wallace.

“If he is the one that can use his testimony of his own struggles to enlighten someone else to bring them along to get them the help that they need, then I think that is a tremendous asset to the society,” said Lakrisha Coleman, a licensed mental health therapist based in Huntsville.

Coleman says that even as therapy for people of color like Jerome Wallace is becoming more mainstream, the Black community has had a tough time overall getting the help they need.

“Traditionally the way that we were raised to check in on our mental health dealt with going to the church, because that is strong in the Black community; speaking with family or friends, or just by simply ignoring it. While all of those things may work it’s very important to seek professional help to learn non-traditional ways of coping,” said Coleman.

Coleman says one of the main reasons that African Americans do not seek help is misdiagnosis or access to mental care. She adds that she sees when troubled children of color in the educational system display aggressive behaviors, they are diagnosed as oppositional defiant.

Compared to other children where those same behaviors, are labeled as depression or anxiety.

Coleman is reaching to change that perception.

“A lot of my referrals are seeking clinicians that look like me. They actually seek out and ask and they say I’m looking for someone that can relate to what I’m dealing with. I want someone to look my daughter or my son or someone that I don’t have to explain my blackness to.”