Facebook invests $20K in the Racial Equity Fund set up by the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville announced that Facebook invested $20,000 in the Racial Equity Fund.

According to the foundation, Facebook is the first Sustaining Donor of 2021.

The Community Foundation’s Racial Equity Fund was launched in 2020 with the financial support of 70 Founding Donors to provide community capital to address equity issues, according to the release.

The release states that funds granted in the first grant cycle totaled $115,000 for thirteen local nonprofit organizations to support programs and projects that span the five focus areas of the Racial Equity Fund:

Education and job readiness

Health and wellness

Income and wealth creation

Neighborhoods and communities

Criminal justice system

In honor of Black History Month, the Community Foundation says they will raise additional funds to support the strategic work of the Racial Equity Fund each February. The 2021 fundraising goal is to secure at least 28 Sustaining Donors in the 28 days of February.

Facebook’s Huntsville Data Center steps up as the first investor in the “28 Days. 28 Donors.” campaign with a generous investment of $20,000.

“Facebook stands against racism and in support of the Black community and all those fighting for equality and justice every single day. The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville is doing important work that directly benefits our community, and we are proud to be a Sustaining Donor,” said Katie Comer, Facebook Southeast Regional Community Development Manager. “We invite other companies and organizations in the Greater Huntsville region to join with us in supporting the Racial Equity Fund.”

For more information about this fund, the grant process, or to become a Sustaining Donor, please visit CommunityFoundationHSV.org/Equity.