Black History Month
Hidden History: Preserving, celebrating Gullah-Geechee culture
Video
Sharpe Field a major part of Tuskegee Airmen history
Video
Alabama A&M University’s founder had faith that he could educate others
Video
Hidden History: Susie King Taylor escaped slavery, became a Civil War nurse, teacher and activist
Hidden History: At 97, Florida veteran may be last living Buffalo Soldier
Hidden History: The brutal tackle that changed the face of football
Hidden History: 400th anniversary of the first African landing in English North America
Hidden History: Forgotten Soldier exhibit highlights African American soldiers during the American Revolution
Alabama News
19% of Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccines have been administered
Video
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hospitalized with COVID pneumonia
Shelby Co. Deputy injured, female suspect shot, killed during domestic incident
Former Holt HS teacher indicted on sex abuse charges from 1990s
Sentencing for Jeff West in camgirl wife’s 2018 death postponed 1 month
Decatur
Decatur mayor receives monoclonal infusion for COVID-19
Video
Holiday surge coming, Morgan County officials urge continued masking and distancing
Video
Morgan County High School cancels basketball tournament
Decatur Walmart closing Sunday afternoon for deep cleaning, plans to reopen Tuesday morning
Decatur man arrested for drug trafficking
Shoals
Florence Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Underwood Youth Complex in need of funding and volunteers
Video
Florence, Muscle Shoals release plans for students after Christmas break
Shoals Ambulance employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine through Friday
Video
Juvenile charged with assault in Florence stabbing investigation
Northeast Alabama
Arab clinic offers Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Video
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant dies from COVID-19 complications
Video
School resumes for Huntsville City, Madison County, Guntersville City Schools
Video
Aggie Pantry and Depot benefit Albertville students in need
Video
Mobile blood drives increase as shortages continue in North Alabama
Video
