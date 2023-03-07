HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville donut shop landed a spot in Yelp’s Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the U.S.

The Huntsville and Madison-based Bigfoot’s Little Donuts shops landed in the number 59 spot on the list!

It was the second highest ranked of Alabama’s donut shops, with the Eufala-based Donut King landing at 31. Lickin’ Good Donuts in Gulf Shores made the Top 100 list as well, coming in at number 77.

In order for Yelp to create its Top 100 doughnut shops list, the site scoured the nation for the best bakers and ranked the businesses in the “donuts category,” then they ranked those spots using a “number of factors,” including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Bigfoot’s Little Donuts owner, Brian Steele, sat down with Kelley and Lauren to discuss how the business has evolved since its start in 2014 and what it means to acquire recognition from Yelp.