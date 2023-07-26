HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After postponing the original event due to the threat of inclement weather, Huntsville Parks and Recreation announced the rescheduled date of ‘Light up the Night.’

After announcing the postponement, a new date had not been set. The original event was to be held on July 21.

But don’t worry, the new, rescheduled date has now been released!

Huntsville Parks and Recreation Facebook announced the new date to be Friday, August 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From 7-9 p.m., get ready for the ultimate party experience when the glow foam cannons come out!

This event is part of the Huntsville Parks & Recreation month. Parks & Recreation Month is designed to allow the public to observe and recognize the parks’ role in bringing the community.

“From glow sticks to black lights, Big Spring Park East will be awash in color,” Gossett said. “Huntsville has so many great parks, and ‘Light Up the Night’ is a great way to celebrate one of our favorites during Parks & Recreation Month.”

Those in attendance are invited to color the park with chalk art while enjoying music, games and a glow foam party. Once it gets dark, black lights will then illuminate the chalk art and gaming area.

Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett said kids of all ages, even adults who are youngsters at heart, are welcome at “Light Up the Night” with music, lights, dancing and more.

Glow sticks and chalk will be provided to those who want to attend and the Huntsville Parks & Recreation is giving away lighted beach balls to the first 100 kids.

If you are hungry, you can grab dinner or a drink at the Food Truck Rally, which has also been rescheduled for the evening of August 4. Trucks will be lined up along Church Street and the surrounding area.

Visit Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page for more information on this and other Parks & Recreation Month events.