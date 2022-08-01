HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is a mentorship program with the goal of helping kids achieve their potential, assisting them in building confidence, fostering higher aspirations and creating better relationships. But the organization needs help to do that.

Currently, they’re in need of volunteers.

“Specifically, we need men right now. We have lots of little boys on the list so we’re looking for men to be mentors right now,” said Stacey Shields, Match Support Specialist.

There were many boys on the wait list this year who aged out of the program without being matched with a big.

Shields says Bigs and Littles see each other for least an hour a week for a year-long commitment, stating that’s where their numbers show the organization is able to make real progress.

“The activities are whatever those two like to do. So, if they like to hunt, or fish, or go ride bikes, they get to go do those things.”

Shields says the relationship between a Big and Little can have a lasting impact on a child’s life.

“They have a special adult in their life that they can go to with anything that they have and it’s a true friendship for life,” he said.

Beyond that, the organization also has site-based programming.

“We use high school seniors and juniors to mentor students at a school that fills into that high school,” Shields explained. “So, they work with elementary kids and they go visit them at the elementary school.”

Those aren’t the only ways to help the organization. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley has an upcoming fundraiser in October. Wine Down will be held Oct. 22 at the Roundhouse Depot in Huntsville. Tickets go on sale Sept. 7 and can be purchased on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley website.