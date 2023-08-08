HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of North Alabama announced Karen Reeves was appointed its new President/CEO.

Reeves is a Mobile native and has been BBB for more than 14 years. The BBB says she has served in many roles including customer services, business trade practices and most recently as the Vice President of Accredited Business Services.

“It is truly an honor to serve as the President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau of

North Alabama, an organization that has had a presence in the community for nearly 60

years,” says Reeves. “I am excited to continue working with a great team that is

dedicated to educating consumers and businesses about current scams, fraud, and best

business practices.”

Reeves takes over for Elizabeth Garcia, who served as the President/CEO from October 2014 until her retirement at the end of July.

News 19 partners with the BBB to air weekly segments alerting the Tennessee Valley about ongoing scams and the ways to avoid them.

You can find the latest Consumer Alerts here, or get them delivered straight to your email inbox by clicking here.