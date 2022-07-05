MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) had more than one celebration on the Fourth of July, and it was a celebration fit for a princess.

K9 Officer Raven shares her birthday with America, but the department didn’t let her second trip around the sun go unnoticed! Raven is a beloved staple in the community, but she is also pretty adept at her job.

There were treats and balloons galore for Raven to enjoy, but her special day wasn’t complete without a tiara!

From hiking with her handler, Officer Jeff Graves, to the two of them taking down suspects who try to outrun warrants, to others trying to hide drugs in tight spaces, Raven helps to keep the community a little safer and a little more drug-free.

Officer Graves and Raven also stay hard at work keeping all of their certifications active and have attended multiple training conferences across the country.

Most recently, the pair traveled to the Mexico border in June for a K9 training competition at the Annual Conference of the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association in Laredo, Texas. It was at this event that both Graves and Raven became nationally certified.

In January, the duo participated in a required yearly narcotics detection recertification in Birmingham. Officer Graves said Raven outshined her competitors by being the only K9 out of 35 from across Alabama that was able to sniff out some drugs that had been hidden in a particular spot.

They passed the recertification with a perfect score, despite the rough terrain and gross winter weather.

To send your (belated) birthday wishes to K9 Raven, you can reach out to the OCRPD on their Facebook page here!