Be a Santa to a Senior citizen this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville chapter of the Home Instead Senior Cares organization is once again hosting its Be a Santa to a Senior program.

The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

You can help out by visiting a participating store in North Alabama and picking up an ornament with a local senior’s name and gift suggestions on it.

Then, you purchase one of the requested gifts and return it to the store unwrapped with the ornament attached.

You have until December 10 to pick up an ornament.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Kroger, 8404 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, AL 35802

Stem & Stein, 10871 County Line Road, Madison, AL 35758

Wine Cellar, 2304 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville, AL 35801

Edgars, 2004 Airport Road SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Honest Coffee, 114 Clinton Avenue E, #106, Huntsville, AL 35801

Thrive at Jones Farm, 2238 Cecil Ashburn Drive SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

Orange Theory Fitness, 930 Bob Wallace Avenue SW, #229, Huntsville, AL 35801

Kroger, 2110 Oakwood Avenue NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Kroger, 6070 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville, AL 35811

Kroger, 7090 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL 35806

Kroger, 4579 Wall Triana Highway, Madison, AL 35758

Kroger, 1101 Beltline Road SW, Decatur, AL 35601

Kroger, 241 Highway 31 SW, Suite K, Hartselle, AL 35640

Organizers hope to provide gifts for at least 500 seniors in our area.