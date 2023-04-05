(WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of North Alabama is back again to host more ‘Shred Days’ in multiple cities.

Shred Days provide residents and small business owners the opportunity to shred important documents in a “quick and easy drive-thru setup.”

This year’s events will be held in Florence, Huntsville and Decatur. There is a limit of ‘three large bags/boxes of documents’ per car at each location to keep the events running efficiently.

The first Shred Day will take place on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Florence Lauderdale Coliseum located at 702 Veterans Drive in Florence.

Then, the second event is scheduled for April 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Calhoun Community College at 102 Wynn Drive in Huntsville. You can also drop off electronics for recycling at this event, up to 100 pounds per car.

The third event will be held in Decatur on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-thru will be at BComing Church located at 607 14th Street. There will also be electronic recycling of less than 40 pounds, and drug take-back as long as there are no needles.

If you have any questions about the events, contact the BBB of North Alabama at 256-533-1640.