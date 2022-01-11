Bandwagon Tour: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town set for cross-country concerts

(WHNT) Country music fans can rejoice as the lineup for concerts and tours is already starting to grow, including superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town as they reunite to co-headlining their second Bandwagon Tour together.
Other big names on a list of shows for 2022 include Reba McEntire, Keith Urban and the Cadillac Three. The first Bandwagon Tour saw the two groups perform across the country in 2018.
The second Bandwagon Tour kicks off in Houston on May 6, hitting 15 cities altogether. Miranda Lambert will play a few solo shows before the tour starts and will keep rolling with a few shows after it ends, including in Tuscaloosa and Franklin, Tennessee.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 9 a.m. CST.
Below, you’ll find all shows with dates, venues and links to buy tickets.
- May 6 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX
- May 7 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas
- May 8 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas
- May 12 at the Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina
- May 13 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida
- May 14 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida
- May 20 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri
- May 21 at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana
- May 22 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- June 2 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada
- June 3 at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan
- June 4 at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- June 9 at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York
- June 10 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey
- June 11 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey
Here are the dates Miranda Lambert is slated to play surrounding the Bandwagon Tour dates:
- April 27 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- April 28 at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee
- June 25 at the Nebraskaland Grounds in North Platte, Nebraska
- July 28 at Harvey’s Outdoor Arena in Stateline, Nevada
- Aug. 4 at the 2022 WE Fest with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
Little Big Town also has a couple of pre-tour concerts scheduled that are not part of the tour. The first is set for February 5 at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. The second will be on February 21 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.