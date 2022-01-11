Bandwagon Tour: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town set for cross-country concerts

Miranda Lambert performs a medley at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(WHNT) Country music fans can rejoice as the lineup for concerts and tours is already starting to grow, including superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town as they reunite to co-headlining their second Bandwagon Tour together.

Other big names on a list of shows for 2022 include Reba McEntire, Keith Urban and the Cadillac Three. The first Bandwagon Tour saw the two groups perform across the country in 2018.

The second Bandwagon Tour kicks off in Houston on May 6, hitting 15 cities altogether. Miranda Lambert will play a few solo shows before the tour starts and will keep rolling with a few shows after it ends, including in Tuscaloosa and Franklin, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 9 a.m. CST.

Below, you’ll find all shows with dates, venues and links to buy tickets.

Here are the dates Miranda Lambert is slated to play surrounding the Bandwagon Tour dates:

Little Big Town also has a couple of pre-tour concerts scheduled that are not part of the tour. The first is set for February 5 at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. The second will be on February 21 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.