(WHNT) – Summer is in full swing, but it is almost time for the kids to go back to school.

If you’re wondering when your area school districts will be heading back from summer break, News 19 put together a list of Tennessee Valley school districts and their start dates for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Muscle Shoals City Schools: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Sheffield City Schools: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Tuscumbia City Schools: Thursday, August 3

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Fort Payne City Schools: Monday, August 7

Franklin County, Ala.

Franklin County Schools: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Russellville City Schools: Tuesday, August 8

Franklin County, Tenn.

Franklin County Schools: Monday, August 7; students attend a half-day

Giles County, Tenn.

Giles County Schools: Tuesday, August 1, half day with first full day Wednesday, August 2

Jackson County

Jackson County Schools: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Scottsboro City Schools: Friday, August 4

Lauderdale County

Florence City Schools: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Lauderdale County Schools: Tuesday, August 8

Lawrence County, Ala.

Lawrence County Schools: Wednesday, August 9

Lawrence County, Tenn.

Lawrence County Schools: Tuesday, August 1

Limestone County

Athens City Schools: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Limestone County Schools: Friday, August 4

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lincoln County Schools : Tuesday, August 1; students attend a half-day

: Tuesday, August 1; students attend a half-day Fayetteville City Schools: Tuesday, August 1; students attend a half-day

Madison County

Huntsville City Schools: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Madison City Schools: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Madison County Schools: Wednesday, August 2

Marshall County

Albertville City Schools: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Arab City Schools: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Boaz City Schools: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Guntersville City Schools: Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9 Marshall County Schools: Tuesday, August 8

Morgan County

Decatur City Schools: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Hartselle City Schools: Thursday, August 3; Students with last name A-K Friday, August 4; Students with last name L-Z

Morgan County Schools: Tuesday, August 8

If we happened to miss your school district, please let us know by submitting your back-to-school date to whnt@nexstardigital.com!