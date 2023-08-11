FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Move-in day is here for the University of North Alabama (UNA)!

The city of Florence was busy as students piled out of cars with everything they need for school. For many people, the first day of ‘adulthood’ starts with their families unpacking them at school, and that can be exciting but rightfully, a bit intimidating for some.

“I’m mostly excited to see what kind of clubs and activities they have, I’m real excited for it. I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know what to think… It’s all just a really new experience for me, having to move away from home,” Audrey Nicholas, a first-year student majoring in Criminal Justice told News 19.

Several family members who spoke with News 19 say preparing their students for school has been an emotional rollercoaster.

“She’s been with me for the last four years, and it’s just hard… She’s only seventeen, and it’s her first time away from us. She’s a couple of hours away from home, and I’m a little nervous. I’m a little excited for her by all means, but I’m just a worrier,” Teresa Hardiman, a first-year student’s grandmother said.

While the day celebrated new students, current students volunteered to help the new students get settled. One volunteer was UNA Basketball forward Damian Forrest. He started his undergraduate degree at a different school, but now says UNA was the best place to be for him.

“Originally out of high school, I went to school up in Michigan in the Detroit area. I had a fine time up there but it really wasn’t for me, and I ended up transferring. I entered the transfer portal and that brought me to UNA and I’ve loved every year since,” Forrest said.

The first day of classes for UNA is Wednesday, August 16.