HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sorry kids, back to school season is here… but for parents that means tax-free weekend is here.

All across Alabama, stores are offering special sales and reductions for school essentials.

“Tax-free weekend is always a great weekend for us at Buckle. We have a lot of products that kids need for back to school, so obviously no hole jeans [and] the oversized graphic tees, are a huge trend… It’s always a huge impact on our business,” Parkway Place Buckle Manage Courtney Trezise told News 19.

Clothing items up to $100 are eligible for tax-free weekend.

And it’s not just corporate chains that feel the boost, local shops are thriving too.

“It has highly impacted us in ways that we didn’t even expect it too,” Rich Broke Boutique sales associate Winnie Herring told News 19. “It has never been this busy before… We are constantly having people come in and out.”

Obviously, with such high demand from consumers, there’s also a demand for businesses to be properly staffed.

“I have a great team, but a lot of them are at Rock the South this weekend,” said Trezise.

In order to balance out the employees rocking out, some from the Nashville district have traveled to help cover the store. And with Rock the South going on, it’s also causing a boot-scooting boogie at the register, especially with the themed “dress-up” days for the festival.

“We’ve sold so many boots, I don’t think we’ve ever sold this many boots before… and it’s just really helped us out so much,” added Herring.

The National Retail Federation estimates people will spend a “record-breaking” $41.5 billion nationwide on back-to-school shopping, up from $36.9 billion in 2022 and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021.

News 19 compiled a full list of eligible items for the tax-free weekend here.