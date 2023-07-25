(WHNT) — Can you believe it’s already back-to-school time?! The News 19 team can’t either!

Lincoln County and Fayetteville City students will be some of the first kids in the area to go back to school on August 1. You can find a full list of back-to-school dates here.

Every year, News 19 This Morning shares Back to School photos from families across the Tennessee Valley! We would love to play a small part in sending your child/children off for another great school year!

As you’re heading out the door on the first day of school, snap a picture and share it with us! You must submit your photos through the program below.

After your photo is approved, you will see it here in our gallery! You will need to tune in to News 19 This Morning throughout the back-to-school season to see if your kiddo made an on-air appearance!

If you have any questions, reach out to the News 19 Digital Team at interactive@whnt.com.