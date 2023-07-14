HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — CNI Solutions of Huntsville will host their 3rd annual ‘Fresh 2 School’ Braid-a-thon at Bob Harrison Senior Center on Sunday, July 30.

This event is set to help school students, grades 6-12, prepare for the new school year by providing students braiding services, locs and retwists as well as regular hair cuts.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m.

“The past two years have been a tremendous success,” says Charles Frye, CNI Solutions President. “We had to make sure all our youth are able to participate and parents have one less thing to worry about when preparing their children for the new school year.”

CNI Solutions has teamed up with Cuttin’ M-Up Beauty and Training Center to make this possible for the students in the community.

This event is by appointment only, so those who wish to participate are told to register on the CNI Solutions website. Lunch will also be provided.

To register, visit the CNI Solutions website here, then click the Braid-a-thon link.