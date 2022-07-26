TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — It may not feel like it but ‘Back to School’ time is upon us! Children across the Tennessee Valley are heading back to school as early as Monday, August 1.

Parents are working hard to make sure students have the school supplies, clothes and other essentials they need to have a successful school year. For a full list of back-to-school dates, click here.

News 19 would love to see how you’re starting your school year! Before you head out the door on the first day of school, snap a picture and share it with us below!

If you have any questions, email interactive@whnt.com.