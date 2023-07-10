HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Free 2 Teach is no stranger to the three public school systems in Madison County. The annual store has provided millions of dollars in school supplies for teachers and students, and this year is no different.

The store at 3053 Leeman Ferry Road opened its doors for the 2023-2024 school year at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Dozens of teachers were seen filling their shopping carts with necessities for their classrooms.

“Honestly it’s phenomenal,” Huntsville City Schools teacher Mariel Miller told News 19. “I always try to come on the first day because they always have the best supplies on the first day.”

Items like crayons, poster boards, books, backpacks, office supplies and more can be found at the store. The store is open 11 months of the year and has grown to be one of the only teacher centers in the state where teachers can shop every month.

Everything in the store is free and provided by donations from the community. The organization gave away over $1.6 million in school supplies in 2022 across the county.

Local teacher Kevin McDonald said the store helps take a financial burden off of teachers.

“It’s tremendously helpful because we are limited in our classrooms in terms of funding,” he said. “So to have this resource available to us where we can come once a month and supplement the classroom..it’s incredibly helpful.”

Any teacher in Madison County can visit the Free 2 Teach store. You must register with your school email before shopping.

The store will be open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for the next two weeks. During the school year, the store is open on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.