HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Ever had difficulty or felt uncomfortable asking for something, whether it’s a raise or even a favor? An expert is coming to Huntsville in October to hold two workshops about asking for exactly what you want.

Laura Fredricks has a background in law and philanthropy. She now trains and coaches people and nonprofits on “how to ask.”

Fredricks is the recipient of the Ralph E. Chamberlain Award for extraordinary leadership in the field of fundraising and lifetime service to the profession. She has also received the New York Nonprofit Network’s 50 Over 50 Award for excellence in media and philanthropy.

She has written multiple books on the topic of asking. In her most recent book, “Hard Asks Made Easy,” she outlines key steps to ask for exactly what you want, and get it. The book is specifically for those ‘hard’ asks, including promotions, love, money and help.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley partnered with Fredricks to offer these free workshops. They will be held at the AC Hotel in Downtown Huntsville on October 5. There will be two sessions.

The morning session will be tailored to people who work for nonprofits and anyone who makes asks in their daily lives. The afternoon session is tailored to nonprofit board members and any company executives who do or need to make asks of any kind.

To attend, you can register in advance on the Eventbrite website. To learn more about Fredricks, you can view her website at LauraFredricks.com.