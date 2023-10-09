(WHNT) – With over 45 million books in print, Australian author and illustrator Aaron Blabey has created a new series filled with lots of feline antics sure to delight his many fans.

The creator of three globally popular book series – “The Bad Guys,” “Pig the Pug,” and “Thelma the Unicorn,” Blabey introduces his readers to his new global social media star as she navigates the perils of online celebrity.

In “Cat on the Run: In Cat of Death,” Blabey’s story centers on this huge internet star, Princess Beautiful, a celebrity cat turned outlaw and her struggle to clear her name.

Is she a supervillain? An internet-famous buffoon? Or a butt-kicking gal who’s just been seriously underestimated? You get to be the judge.

Princess’ story unfolds in the same world as the author’s wildly popular “The Bad Guys” books, which sold more than 19 million copies in print in the U.S.

The series “The Bad Guys” has spent well over 100 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers list and was adapted into a ‘thrilling’ animated movie by Dreamworks in 2022, on which Blabey served as an executive producer.

Blabey’s books have won countless awards, including recognition from the Real Awards, Indie Book awards, Children’s Book Council of Australia awards, NSW Premier’s Literary awards, Australian Book Design awards, and Children’s Peace Literature Awards.

Learn more about the inspiration behind his new book in our interview with Blabey, in the video above.