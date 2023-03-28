HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 This Morning Anchor Steve Johnson made his annual visit to the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium.

The Symposium and Exposition explores the capabilities outlined in the Army’s Modernization Strategy to drive transformational change.

Senior military leaders and industry leaders made their way to the Von Braun Center to address critical points of research and development, acquisition and contracting, force sustainment, strategic divestiture and industry partnerships.

Steve Johnson visited with multiple leaders on the possibilities within the U.S. Army and what we may see in the coming years.

Col. Scott Rawlinson | Army Material Command – Director of Congressional Affairs

Brigadier General (Ret.) Jack Haley | Association of the U.S. Army

Brendan Kelly | Northrop Grumman

Brigadier General (Ret.) Pat Burden | Boeing – Director of Army Field Operations

Sue Green | Phantom Products

Ralph Petroff | Marathon Robotics – President

Major General Walter Rugen | Army Futures Command – Director of Future Vertical Lift, Cross Functional Team (CFT)

Mike Coachys | Lifefighter Systems – CEO

Jim Miller | BAE Systems – Vice President

Pam Swan | Veterans United – Vice President