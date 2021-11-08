Athens Youth group issues challenge to collect items for the Great Diaper Drive

ATHENS, Ala. – A small group of students is proving you don’t need large numbers or crazy stunts to make a difference – just some good competition.

The Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, made up of 10th-12th graders, wanted to bring more donations to the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Drive. Their idea: challenge people to stop by City Hall and put diaper donations in one of two boxes – Athens Fire and Rescue or Athens Police Department.

However, students didn’t stop there.

The teens, who are also members of Athens High School’s National Honor Society, hosted another drive at their school. One Youth Commission and Honor Society member, Ethan Spickard, brought an entire truckload of diapers to City Hall. That donation was split between the police and fire bins.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson with the diaper donations.

The Food Bank of North Alabama will distribute the much-needed diapers (and wipes) to its network of 250 nonprofit partners, who will then share them with families in need.

At last count, the Athen’s Youth Commission had collected around 65 to 70 packages of diapers.