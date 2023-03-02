ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Community members in Athens now have a new place to sit on West Pryor Street.

“She was such a loving person and I thought what better way to give a tribute to her that to have this bench,” Jackie Jackson, a friend of Kathy Cothren, said.

The Foundation on Aging and Athens Activity Center hosted a dedication for a bench Wednesday afternoon in memory of Kathy Cothren – a long-time community servant who passed away last year during her second battle with cancer.

“She can sit out here and watch what’s going on. Her spirit is here because we know she’s in heaven. We know that her spirit is here, watching over us and taking care of us. She can still see all the good things that’s going on at this center,” Jackson said.

Kathy Cothren volunteered with the Foundation on Aging, City of Athens Relay for Life, Ardmore Chamber, Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, Behind the Badge, and her church. She and her husband Charles also made numerous chicken stews to support volunteer fire departments, veteran organizations, and others.

“She was always the first to show up and ask what she could do to help. Most of the time…it was the things that nobody else wanted to do. Pressure wash the porch, mop the floors, cook over a hot grill…she just got in there and got it done,” Jackson said.

The bench is located at the front of the center.

Family and friends of Cothren were in attendance for the dedication and shared stories of their loved one.

“She did so many volunteer hours. Her heart and soul was in things. If she loved you, she really loved you…and as I said, if she didn’t you pretty much knew where she stood,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “She’s just a wonderful person and is so missed in this community.”

Jackson says the center meant so much to Kathy and hopes people will think of her as they sit on this bench.

“She was such a community treasure. She loved the senior center, she loved her community, she loved the school activities, and she was right in the middle of all of ’em,” Jackson said.

For more information on the Athens Activity Center, visit their website.