ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Limestone County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Fall Sporting Clay Tournament on Friday. The event benefits the chamber and its yearly programming.

“We want to be able to give back to them, to come to our programming, come to our events to be able to grow and expand their business,” said Athens Limestone County Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar.

The chamber brought together 18 teams of shooters for a day of networking and a little bit of fun.

“We put a team together here today,” said event participant Jason Black. “We like to support our Chamber of Commerce, support all of the businesses around. It’s just a good time for everyone to get together and shoot some guns in a safe environment.”

The Chamber of Commerce supports hundreds of area businesses, providing opportunities for local growth. The annual fall sporting clays tournament makes other chamber activities possible throughout the year.

“This event affords us to be able to offer no-cost programming and networking events for our members,” said Jimmar.

Limestone County is the state’s fastest-growing county, experiencing a 3.3% growth rate in 2022 according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The Athens Limestone County Chamber of Commerce gained 55 new members last year and is expected to see more growth in the future.

The chamber has several upcoming community events including the annual Holiday Open House and Christmas parade.